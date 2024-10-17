Quiboloy allowed to run as independent

Self-proclaimed son of God and Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) founder Apollo Quiboloy is allowed to run as an independent candidate, according to the Commission on Election (Comelec).

This comes after fellow senatorial aspirant and labor leader Sonny Matula on Wednesday filed the petition to cancel the certificate of nomination and acceptance (CONA) issued to Quiboloy as a nominee of the Workers and Peasants Party (WPP).

“If a candidate has his candidacy questioned by that party, he can be an independent candidate,” Garcia said. “An independent candidate can still run for elections.”

Quiboloy, through an authorized representative, filed his candidacy papers under WPP.

Matula, current president of WPP, however, confirmed he did not sign the CONA of the detained televangelist.

Garcia also said that the initial list of 66 valid senatorial candidates for 2025 elections “is not yet final.”