Public to know poll results on election day, says Comelec

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday announced that the public can have the results on the same day of the 2025 midterm elections, saying that it is one of the benefits of the automated polls.

“Are we going to know who are the winners on the same night of Election Day? Definitely,” Comelec chairperson George Garcia told reporters during their visit at the office of DITO Telecommunity in Taguig.

“We should know the results on the same night so that we can be ready, there will be no violence, no robbery like this, no terrorism. The results are already known, everything has been received from the central server,” he added.

The Comelec earlier said that it would launch a “sent-to-all” feature, and poll watchdogs and media organizations as well as minority and majority political parties will be given access to the feature.

DITO is one of the telcos tapped by the joint venture of iOne Resources Inc. and Ardent Networks, Inc. for the Secure Electronic Transmission Services (SETS) that would be used in the next year’s elections.

Around 120,000 Smart SIM Cards, 60,000 from DITO, and 60,000 from Globe will be used as primary and backup for the transmission of election results, according to Comelec.