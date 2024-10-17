Positive outlook

Dear Editor,

We are one with the recent statement of Senator Bong Go in an article published in DAILY TRIBUNE that the streets were safer when former President Rodrigo Duterte launched his campaign against the proliferation of illegal drugs in the country.

This comes amid allegations of human rights abuses, extrajudicial killings and a failure to address the root causes of drug addiction, and while the “war on drugs” has been a subject of intense debate, it no doubt had some positive effects on the country.

For one, there was a significant decline in reported crimes when Duterte launched his campaign in 2016, with the crackdown on drug syndicates and the increased police presence leading to a decrease in drug-related crimes and other criminal activities.

Also, the heightened police presence and increased law enforcement operations were credited with creating a sense of greater security in some communities. This perception of safety may have contributed to a decrease in public anxiety and fear.

It also — without a doubt — disrupted drug trafficking networks and dismantled some criminal organizations and had a negative impact on the supply of illegal drugs in the Philippines.

Duterte’s drug war also created a heightened public awareness about the dangers of drug addiction and the negative consequences it can have on individuals, families, and communities.

This increased awareness may have encouraged some people to seek help or avoid drug use altogether.

However, critics still say that while the desire for safer streets is universal, the methods used to achieve them must be scrutinized, that the heavy-handed approach likely pushed drug syndicates further underground, making them more difficult to dismantle and potentially fueling further violence.

Naysayers also argue that with its emphasis on punishment over prevention, the war on drugs failed to create safer streets and instead sowed fear and distrust, especially of law enforcement personnel.

Critics say the alleged number of deaths attributed to the drug war demands investigation and accountability, as a cloud of impunity hangs over the campaign, hindering trust and discouraging genuine reform within law enforcement.

And while the controversy has opened a new can of worms, it is important to note that there were still potential benefits following the intense crackdown on illegal drugs. As we see it, the so-called extrajudicial killings must be investigated and those responsible held accountable.

We are also one with the nation in having a positive outlook amid the challenges we are now facing, as we are in dire need of a more sustainable and humane approach focused on treatment, rehabilitation and addressing the root causes of drug use.

Investing in social programs, education reform, and creating economic opportunities would give Filipinos a path out of the cycle of poverty and despair that fuels drug use. Mental health services are also crucial, as addiction often stems from untreated trauma or mental illness.

Once we achieve this, it is only then can the Philippines achieve true safety, not through fear, but through a collective effort to build a better future for all.

Maria Purificacion Concepcion

