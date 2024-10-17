Pia Wurtzbach steps into comfort

The decision to run the New York City marathon two years ago made Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach appreciate what a good shoe is.

“Comfort is essential for me because I believe when you’re comfortable, you feel empowered. You can do the things you need to do,” she said.

Now, as the newly minted ambassador for Skechers, Pia has gained even greater appreciation for how shoes are made after visiting the brand’s headquarters in Los Angeles for a commercial shoot.

“It’s not just a lifestyle brand. They’re also focusing on performance, whether be it sports or work,” she said, reiterating that there’s something for everyone.

Given her profession, Pia is meticulous about what footwear she can rely on.

“It is a brand that has everything I need for the types of activities I do. Whether it’s a busy day at Fashion Week or a morning on my quiet days running at the park, I always find myself reaching for the right Skechers pair,” she further said.

Aside from morning workouts, errands, shoots and meetings, it’s no wonder Pia prefers to wear something that she will be comfortable with all day.

“Ayaw ko na tiis ganda lang (I don’t like to suffer in the name of beauty),” Pia said.

She joins a team of global Skechers ambassadors — from music icon Snoop Dogg, lifestyle legend Martha Stewart, America’s Got Talent host Howie Mandel and TV and fitness personalities Amanda Kloots and Brooke Burke to former professional athlete Sugar Ray Leonard.

The brand is also being promoted by basketball players Julius Randle and Terance Mann, both of whom recently toured the Philippines, as well as Joel Embiid and Rickea Jackson; golfers Matt Fitzpatrick and Brooke Henderson; soccer players Harry Kane, Mohammed Kudus and Oleksandr Zinchenko; baseball players Clayton Kershaw, Aaron Nola, Chris Taylor and Brendan Donovan; and pickleball pros Tyson McGuffin and Catherine Parenteau.

“Skechers has placed particular importance and investment in the Philippines. And as we continued to build our business in the market, we felt the time was right to have a Filipino that embodies both the country and the brand’s culture. We found just that with Pia,” Suzette Pasustento, country manager for Skechers Philippines, said.