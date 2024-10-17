Phl's first: DOE confirms 3 offshore wind projects commerciality

The Department of Energy (DOE) awarded Certificates of Confirmation of Commerciality (CoCoC) to three offshore wind power projects with a total target capacity of 1,650 megawatts (MW).

The project consortium, consisting of local developer Triconti Windkraft Group (Triconti), Liechtenstein-based offshore wind specialist Sea Wind Holdings (Seawind), and Swiss renewable energy group Stream Invest Holding (Stream), is ready to include these projects in the country’s first Green Energy Auction for Offshore Wind, targeted for 2025 by the DOE. With this government approval, they underscore their commitment to setting the pace for offshore wind development in the Philippines.

Leading the charge is the 450 MW Frontera Bay Wind Power Project, located off the coasts of Cavite and Bataan. Joining this ambitious venture are the 1,200 MW Guimaras Strait Projects I and II, set between the shores of Panay and Negros Occidental. These projects will be developed in two phases of 600 MW each. Located strategically near the high demand centers of their respective grids, these projects promise a substantial boost to the nation’s renewable energy capacity.

These three projects, all using fixed-bottom foundations, are trailblazers in the Philippines’ offshore wind energy sector. They were the first batch to secure Offshore Wind Energy Service Contracts, awarded between 2020 and 2021, and are now also the first projects in the young Philippine Offshore Wind Industry to successfully complete the pre-development phase and to receive the CoCoC from the Department of Energy.

With the CoCoC in hand, these projects move from the preliminary feasibility studies to the twenty (20) year operating stage of the wind energy service contract that includes the detailed planning, construction, and production phases of the project life cycle.

"It has been a long journey to reach this developmental milestone, but the hard work continues as we aim to implement these strategic energy investments as soon as realistically possible.” noted Triconti Director Theo C. Sunico. “We thank the DOE and the BOI for their much-valued guidance and cooperation. Their commitment to support the country’s emergent offshore wind industry, through a whole-of-government approach, has created a conducive ecosystem for investment and development of the offshore wind industry as a whole,” he underscored.

Sascha Lindemann, Managing Director of Seawind, added: “The projects of Triconti, Sea Wind, and Stream will enhance the Philippines’ energy independence and green capacity while also providing valuable training and development opportunities, promoting the growth of local businesses, and creating up to 2,700 jobs throughout various phases of implementation,” he concluded.

According to the Philippine Development Plan, the country aims to achieve a clean energy generation target of 15.3 GW by 2030, with expectations that 3 to 6 GW will come from offshore wind.

The Philippine government’s focus on addressing issues facing the offshore wind industry is intended to send a strong and concrete signal to global offshore wind industry investors and supply chain companies, presenting the Philippines as an upcoming Southeast Asian offshore wind destination.