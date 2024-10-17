Phl joins ASEAN neighbors boosting aviation safety thru data sharing



As a leader in aviation safety, the Philippines joined Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand in the Regional Aviation Safety Data and Information Sharing Initiative on Wedenesday through the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP).

CAAP stated this initiative will improve the agency's safety management efforts by using de-identified safety data to track trends, identify new hazards, and put policies in place that support the Asia-Pacific Regional Aviation Safety Plan's objectives and enhance risk management.

Formalization of the agreement took place in Mactan, Cebu, during the 59th Directors General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Conference. A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed by CAAP Director General Captain Manuel Antonio L. Tamayo with his Indonesian, Malaysian, Singaporean, and Thai colleagues. This partnership, which was initially suggested during the Asia-Pacific Summit for Aviation Safety in Singapore in 2023, demonstrates the Philippines' dedication to maintaining the best aviation safety standards in the area.

"We must cooperate since aviation is a cross-border industry. By means of this agreement, we will work together to recognize new trends and risks, enabling the ongoing creation of preventative actions that promote safety objectives throughout the Asia-Pacific region. We will all fly in safer skies if we work together," CAAP Director-General Captain Manuel Antonio L. Tamayo stressed.

The shared data will initially concentrate on seven primary safety categories, such as dangerous goods incidents and extreme turbulence, and will be derived via mandatory safety reporting systems.

In order to determine regional safety patterns, the country will actively participate in the collection and analysis of this data.

This program lays the groundwork for future collaboration among Southeast Asian nations, with anticipation that more countries may join in the future, advancing the group's collective endeavor to guarantee safer skies for passengers throughout the region.