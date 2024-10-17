Patty Ang: Feminine power

If there’s one word to capture Patty Ang’s opening show at BYS Fashion Week 2024, it’s confidence.
From the second her first look hit the runway, the vibe was set: this collection isn’t just fashion — it‘s an empowering statement.
Patty’s designs are a reminder to every woman watching or wearing them that confidence is key to unlocking your unique beauty.
Known for fusing traditional elegance with a contemporary touch, Patty knows how to leave an impact. Her flowing shapes, subdued color schemes and exquisite accents, such as ostrich feathers, have made her a favorite among ladies who want effortlessly stylish, wearable ensembles.
But she set a higher standard for BYSFW. Not only was her collection gorgeous, it was also playful, airy and ideal for the lively vibe of the event at Makati’s famous Ayala Triangle.
This time, it wasn’t just about wearing a killer outfit — it was about self-expression.
Patty showed that fashion is as much about feeling good as it is about looking good. Each piece was a celebration of individuality, designed to make women feel like their most confident selves. Her collection balanced seduction with subtlety, boldness with softness, in a way that honors women’s diverse strengths.
The fresh take on classic silhouettes, mixed with playful hues and sleek cuts, gave off an airy, almost ethereal vibe. It was an ode to new beginnings, perfect for today’s woman who embraces her power without losing her grace.
Patty has a clear vision of the modern Filipina — confident, stylish and unapologetically free. At BYS Fashion Week 2024, she didn’t just showcase a fashion line; she celebrated women and their unstoppable energy.
Confidence? Never goes out of style.