Patty Ang: Feminine power

Patty showed that fashion is as much about feeling good as it is about looking good. Each piece was a celebration of individuality, designed to make women feel like their most confident selves. Her collection balanced seduction with subtlety, boldness with softness, in a way that honors women’s diverse strengths.

The fresh take on classic silhouettes, mixed with playful hues and sleek cuts, gave off an airy, almost ethereal vibe. It was an ode to new beginnings, perfect for today’s woman who embraces her power without losing her grace.

Patty has a clear vision of the modern Filipina — confident, stylish and unapologetically free. At BYS Fashion Week 2024, she didn’t just showcase a fashion line; she celebrated women and their unstoppable energy.

Confidence? Never goes out of style.