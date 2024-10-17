Pasig mayoralty bet calls for 'charity war'

A mayoralty aspirant is calling on incumbent Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto to engage into a "friendly political campaign" that will benefit the residents of the city and will ensure a clean and honest 2025 midterm polls.

According to Sara Discaya, she wants to embark on a "charity war" that will surely benefit the residents of Pasig City whoever they want to vote for next year's polls.

She explained that the "charity war" would entail her family -- through their construction firm -- to do a detailed engineering design for a City Hall complex and added that under an agreement signed by Sotto, the city government will pay P855 million for the engineering design for a new city hall compound.

"Our family will aspire to keep the electoral campaign peaceful, vibrant and beneficial to Pasigueños. That is if the good mayor will accept our challenge of a charity war, if he is not ready yet for our offer of a peace covenant," Discaya said.

"As an act of charity, we will donate P855 million to the city for the construction of a hospital complete with all the needed facilities and medicines. We only ask that Mayor Sotto defer by four to five years the procurement of P1.3 billion Information Technology Systems that will be built for the new city hall since the project will only be used once the city hall complex is finished," she added.

The mayoralty aspirant also said that should Sotto agree to their offer, their company will deploy their design engineers and technical staff to start doing the design for the city hall complex, adding that the city can use the P1.3 billion to fund projects that would benefit the poor.

To recall, Discaya earlier appealed to the incumbent mayor to agree on a "peace covenant" to ensure a clean and honest elections.