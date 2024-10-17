P402M of smuggled oil, vessel seized in Batangas

The Bureau of Customs (BoC), on Wednesday, seized a vessel and lorries containing smuggled fuel which are allegedly involved in an illegal transfer called “paihi” in the Port of Batangas, with an estimated amount of P402 million.

The report said information received by the BoC-Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (BoC-CIIS) led to a joint operation by the CIIS and Enforcement and Security Service (ESS) that caught MTKR Cassandra transferring petroleum products into four lorry tankers.

Subsequent SGS fuel marking testing on the subject fuel yielded failed results, which meant that the fuel did not have proper markings indicating payment of duties and taxes, prompting the District Collector of the BoC-Port of Batangas to issue a Warrant of Seizure and Detention against the subject fuel, vessel, and lorries.

BoC-CIIS Director Verne Enciso, whose team led the operation together with the BOC-ESS, said they had had their watchful eye on this “paihi” modus for some time now.

“When we received the information about the illegal activities at the Port of Batangas, we immediately verified it through our sources and made plans to inspect the said port. Our coordination with the local port officers and enforcement units led us to MTKR Cassandra, which we caught in the act of transferring fuel products into the lorries on Tuesday night,” he said.

The official added that the team immediately asked the ship’s captain to show the crew list and documents to prove the legality of the berthing and discharge.

Vessel seized

However, the captain failed to provide documents except for the crew’s seaman’s books, leading to the seizure of the ship and lorries that are now docked at the breakwater in the vicinity of Batangas port and guarded by BoC personnel.

Intelligence Group Deputy Commissioner Juvymax Uy, for his part, said that further investigation showed that the two lorry trucks contained 40,000 liters and 14,000 liters of unmarked fuel, respectively. The other two were empty but seized, along with an L300 van which was being used to consummate the fuel smuggling.

“We have been cracking down on these organizations and individuals. But I must commend especially our people on the ground for ensuring information remains protected so that these groups are not tipped off and thereby avoid arrest,” Uy added.

The owners, ship captain, and crew of the seized vessels, fuel, and lorries will face possible charges for violating Sections 117 and 1113 concerning Section 1401 of Republic Act 10863, or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, as well as Section 80 of RA 10963, or the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Law.