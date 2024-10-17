Online game platform launches new campaign

Buenas PH, a licensed online gaming platform by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), has introduced its latest campaign, "Pag Binubuenas Ka Nga Naman!"

The campaign aims to celebrate the everyday victories and joys of life, showcasing how Buenas PH is more than just a platform for gaming. It's a place where individuals can turn challenges into opportunities and embrace the positive aspects of life.

"Pag Binubuenas Ka Nga Naman!" highlights relatable, humorous moments in Filipino life, reminding people that even in the face of difficulties, there's always a reason to celebrate.

"Our campaign aims to show that everyday inconveniences can be turned into something positive. We want to remind people that despite life's challenges, there's always a reason to celebrate – whether it's a small victory or a pleasant surprise,” said Buenas PH marketing manager Gain Flores.

Comedian and actress Valeen Montenegro has been chosen as the campaign's face. Her ability to find humor in everyday situations perfectly aligns with the campaign's message of turning struggles into moments worth celebrating.

Players and potential users are encouraged to share their personal challenges and small wins online. By contributing to this growing community of go-getters, they help spread the message of "Pag Binubuenas Ka Nga Naman!" and bring more joy into everyday life.