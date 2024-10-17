Nueva Ecija, Pampanga set dream playoff duel

Nueva Ecija quashed Pasay’s final assault to prevail in Game 2, 75-72, and forge a semifinal tussle with Pampanga in the North Division of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Sixth Season late Wednesday at the Nueva Ecija Coliseum in Palayan City.

JC Cullar knocked in the insurance free throws with 5.6 seconds left, 75-70, as the Rice Vanguards repeated their 82-72 conquest of the Voyagers in Game 1 of the best-of-three quarterfinal series and stayed on track of regaining the MPBL crown they won in 2022.

Earlier, the Pampanga Giant Lanterns squeaked past the Abra Weavers, 66-65, and swept their similar series.

Will McAloney completed a three-point play and added a free throw to give Nueva Ecija the game’s biggest lead, 67-56, with 3:49 left.

Pasay clawed to within 67-71 through a triple by Jasper Salenga and four charities each by Warren Bonifacio and Laurenz Victoria.

The Voyagers could have moved even closer, but the Rice Vanguards’ Robby Celiz blocked Salenga’s layup with 15.8 seconds to go.

Nueva Ecija drew 13 points and 12 rebounds from McAloney, who was edged out for the Daily Fantasy best player honors by John Wilson with 14 points, including eight in the third quarter, and four rebounds.

JB Bahio contributed 13 points and eight rebounds while Celiz wound up with eight points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for Nueva Ecija Coach Don Dulay.

The Rice Vanguards were unable to break away as they managed to convert only 3-of-24 triple tries, falling short of the Voyagers’ seven out of 27 attempts from afar.

Dulay said he would give the Rice Vanguards a two-day break before resuming practice in preparation for their semifinal playoffs with the Giant Lanterns.

Kurt Reyson turned from probable goat to hero as Pampanga survived Abra’s challenge and kept its bid to defend its MPBL national title.

The former Letran star flubbed his two free throws but got the offensive rebound for the deciding short jumper with 10.2 seconds left.

Pampanga handily won Game 1, 79-64, at its home court in San Fernando, only to encounter stubborn resistance from the Weavers.

Abra even had the chance to reverse the outcome, but Paul Desiderio missed a corner jumper at the buzzer.

Reigning MVP Justine Baltazar again shone for the Giant Lanterns with 14 points, 17 rebounds, four assists and three blocks to clinch the Daily Fantasy best player honors over Archie Concepcion, who notched 16 points, including three triples, and four rebounds.