Northern Samar expands halfway house for rebel surrenderers

CATARMAN, Northern Samar — The Northern Samar provincial government completed the expansion of a halfway house for former combatants of the communist New People’s Army who have surrendered and returned to mainstream society.

Darangpan Center, which the provincial government constructed in 2019 as a haven where former rebels can seek refuge before they are deemed ready to return to their family and community, has already accommodated over 200 surrenderers since its opening.

Anticipating a new wave of surrenderers as the military heightens its campaign to eradicate insurgency in the province, Northern Samar Governor Edwin Ongchuan ordered earlier this year the construction of an additional two-story to accommodate more rebels who are returning to the folds of law.

Through a supplemental budget, the provincial government earmarked P12 million for the Darangpan Center expansion, which includes facilities such as comfort rooms, lighting, a water tank, a generator set, and a ramp.

Ongchuan said the expansion and enhancement of the Darangpan Center will provide the former rebels with a better shelter while they are in the process of healing and recovery.

He said these amenities are crucial for ensuring the comfort of the peacebuilders as they participate in the deradicalization program and enhance the services provided to former rebels inside the center.

The Center was established to provide essential programs and assistance to those who have chosen to return to the folds of the law while undergoing reintegration.

On Monday, the Provincial Government Inspectorate Team conducted the final inspection to ensure that the project was constructed according to plan and complies with infrastructure standards.