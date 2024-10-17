New NAIA protocol slammed

Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are expressing strong opposition to a leaked internal memo that allegedly outlines a new policy for airport etiquette and VIP accommodations at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

The memo, signed by Robert Rouland, chief security of NNIC-NAIA, classifies high-ranking government officials, foreign dignitaries, and their families as “VIPs,” while other government officials and prominent people traveling on official business are categorized as “IPs.”

Under the new policy, only “special individuals” will have access to VIP facilities such as reserved parking spots, ramp access, and expedited security clearance. Regular travelers will no longer be granted these benefits, and any previously issued access passes will be revoked. Additionally, requests for assistance must be submitted in writing at least three days in advance.

According to an OFW who wished to remain anonymous, the new procedures constitute “blatant discrimination” against ordinary travelers, as they primarily benefit the wealthy and powerful.

The OFW lamented that the new restrictions disproportionately favor the privileged, leaving the rest of the population to navigate a complex and inconvenient system. The new policy also prohibits OFWs and non-passengers from using the meet-and-greet service, a tradition among ordinary Filipinos.

“This is about basic human decency,” the OFW said. “It’s not just about convenience.”

Another OFW commented, “The new NAIA is turning its back on the very people who make the airport a thriving hub.”

Despite the new NAIA management’s defense of the policy, which it claims is in line with international standards and intended to ensure VIP safety and security, the controversy is expected to continue.

OFWs and ordinary tourists are questioning whether the new NAIA is truly a facility for all Filipinos or simply a playground for the wealthy. A critic argued that the airport management should serve the needs of all Filipinos, not just those who can afford its fees and services.

Meanwhile, the New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. (NNIC) reported discovering more than 20 abandoned cars, some dating back to 2014, in several parking lots at NAIA terminals.

To address potential safety concerns and free up parking slots, NNIC is taking steps to remove these abandoned vehicles. The airport operator is giving owners one last chance to recover their cars before they are towed and impounded.

NNIC is also conducting additional audits throughout NAIA terminals to identify more abandoned vehicles. Owners will need to provide identification and proof of ownership to reclaim their cars. Unclaimed cars will be towed and impounded at government facilities, and NNIC will work with relevant government agencies to ensure proper handling.