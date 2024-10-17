NEDA okays P27.92-B healthcare system deals

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) board, chaired by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., on Wednesday approved a project worth P27.921 billion to improve the country’s healthcare system.

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa presented the project during the NEDA Board Meeting at the Malacañan Palace.

Once implemented, the Department of Health’s (DoH) program, “Philippines: Health System Resilience Project, Phase 1,” is expected to enhance health emergency prevention, preparedness, and response in vulnerable areas nationwide.

President Marcos touted the health program, noting that it is an “application of lessons learned during the pandemic.”

Gaps determined

The approved project, he added, also determines the gaps that were identified during the global health emergency.

Meanwhile, Herbosa said the program will pave the way for the country to rebuild a resilient health system as it supports the vision outlined in the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028.

He added the program is geared towards building an enabling environment, project management, monitoring and evaluation, and a Contingency Emergency Response Component (CERC).

Those areas with poor access to healthcare across the country will be prioritized in the program.

The DoH has already identified 17 provinces for its anticipated pilot run.