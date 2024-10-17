Morada, Bernardo make Round of 16

The Filipino duo of Alvin Morada and Christian Bernardo are off to a flying start after sweeping Kanki Igawa and Frederick Zhao of Australia, 21-14, 21-10, in the Round of 32 of the men’s doubles event of the Roketto Sydney International in Australia last Thursday.

Morada and Bernardo needed only 23 minutes to beat Igawa and Zhao that sent them to the Round of 16, where they will face the pair of Vincent Tao of New Zealand and Australian Kai Chen Teoh on Friday.

Also competing on Friday is the Filipino pair of Airah Mae Nicole Albo and Eleanor Christine Inlayo, which is facing Australian Priska Kustiadi and Kiwi Camellia Zhou in the Round of 16.

Albo and Inlayo will be coming in fresh as they drew a bye in the Round of 32.

Inlayo and Bernardo will also team up in the mixed doubles on Friday when they take on Kiwi athletes Edward Lau and Shaunna Li in the Last 16.