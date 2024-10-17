MCIAA targets zero emissions

The Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) and Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc. recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific and Middle East to establish a comprehensive framework for environmentally sustainable initiatives.

Signed on 16 October 2024 at the sidelines of the 59th Conference of Directors General of Civil Aviation, Asia-Pacific Region, it was witnessed by International Civil Aviation Organization president Salvatore Sciacchitano and Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar.

ACI Asia-Pacific and Middle East will provide strategic guidance to support MCIAA’s sustainability journey through its Net Zero Roadmap program. The program will help MCIAA create structured plans, including carbon footprint projections, governance frameworks, and recommendations for assets, fuels and operations.

It will also offer guidance on CAPEX planning, implementation strategies, and offsetting measures, while connecting MCIAA with global financial institutions for potential funding.

MCIAA general manager Julius Neri expressed confidence that the partnership with ACI will significantly accelerate MCIAA’s sustainability efforts and ensure the highest level of efficiency in achieving their environmental goals.