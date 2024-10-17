MCIAA, ACI launch Net Zero Roadmap for sustainable aviation

Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA)—Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc. signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific & Middle East to run a pilot support the airport establish a comprehensive framework on environmentally sustainable initiatives to achieve its Net Zero emissions goals.

The MOU was signed Wednesday on the sidelines of the 59th Conference of Directors General of Civil Aviation, Asia-Pacific Region.

This was in the presence of International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) President, Mr. Salvatore Sciacchitano, and Secretary General, Juan Carlos Salazar.

"In an era where environmental sustainability has become not just an option but a fundamental need for the aviation industry, ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East is proud to lead in guiding our airport members towards achieving their Net Zero emissions goals. As the industry continues to face increasing pressure to minimize its carbon footprint, we recognize that robust action is required to ensure that airports are prepared for a sustainable future. Through our Net Zero Roadmap program, we offer tailored support to airports like Mactan Cebu International, helping them create practical, effective plans," said Mr. Stefano Baronci, ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East Director General.

Through its Net Zero Roadmap, a program endorsed by Airport Carbon Accreditation, ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East will provide strategic guidance to support the airport's sustainability journey. This on-demand service, which serves as a complementary to Airport Carbon Accreditation, helps airports create structured plans, including carbon footprint projections, governance frameworks, and recommendations across areas like assets, fuels, and operations. The program also offers guidance on CAPEX planning, implementation strategies, and offsetting measures while connecting airports with global financial institutions for potential funding.

MCIAA General Manager Julius Neri is confident that the partnership with ACI will significantly accelerate MCIAA's sustainability efforts, ensuring the highest level of efficiency in achieving their environmental goals.

"MCIA's success has always been driven by strong synergies, most notably our collaboration with our private operator, Aboitiz InfraCapital GMCAC. Together, we have cultivated an airport ecosystem that consistently demonstrates its effectiveness. With Airports Council International now joining us on our sustainability journey, we are confident that their expertise will bring valuable insights and further elevate our efforts towards creating a more sustainable future," Neri stressed.

Athanasios Titonis, Chief Executive Officer of the Aboitiz InfraCapital GMCAC, the private operator of MCIA, reaffirms his commitment to establishing MCIA as a benchmark for sustainability among Philippine airports.

"We are proud to be at the forefront of advancing sustainability in Filipino airports. While we recognize there is still much work ahead, our partnership with ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East gives us confidence that our initiatives will leave a meaningful, long-lasting impact on the environment. We aspire to inspire other airports across the Philippines and Asia to follow suit. Together, we can drive sustainable tourism, ensuring that destinations worldwide offer enriching and responsible experiences for generations to come," Titonis said.

MCIA was recently accredited with Level 1 certification from Airport Carbon Accreditation, the globally recognized carbon management program for airports. The MOU for Net Zero Roadmap program will support the airport in progressing to Level 5, the highest level of the program. Achieving Level 5 requires the airport to maintain a net zero carbon balance for Scope 1 and 2 emissions while actively addressing Scope 3 emissions.