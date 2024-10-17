Maynilad completes North Caloocan pipe replacement project

West Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services, Inc. (Maynilad) has completed the replacement of 19.69 kilometers of old and undersized pipes in the northern part of Caloocan City.

The P191-million project involves replacing the 23-year-old pipes in Barangay Bagong Silang, which have developed leaks and caused low water pressure. The new pipes, with a larger diameter, will be able to carry more water to meet the increased demand from the city’s growing population.

Expected to be fully commissioned within October 2024, these new pipelines will boost water pressure in the area from below 7psi (pounds per square inch) to as high as 16 psi for around 38,000 customers in the area. At 16 psi, water supply can reach the third storey of a structure without the aid of a booster pump.

This pipe replacement project also enabled Maynilad to recover around 5 MLD (million liters per day) of potable water that had previously been lost through leaks in the aging distribution system. This water volume recovery translates to additional water supply for some 33,500 individuals.

“This project is a crucial step in ensuring that our infrastructure can keep pace with the growing demand of the city’s expanding population. By upgrading these old pipes to large ones, we are not only reducing water losses but also improving the distribution system to deliver more reliable water service to our customers,” said Maynilad President and CEO Ramoncito S. Fernandez.

Maynilad has allocated P4 billion in 2024 for various pipe replacement projects in Caloocan, Valenzuela, Quezon City, Manila, Makati, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, and Imus.