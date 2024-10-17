Marilyn Barua-Yap appointed as ad interim CSC chair

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed Marilyn Barua-Yap as ad interim chairperson of the Civil Service Commission (CSC) replacing Karlo Nograles.

Barua-Yap began her term as CSC Chairperson on 16 October 2024 will expire on 2 February 2029.

Prior to her appointment at the CSC, she was serving as the Undersecretary for Special Concerns, and External Affairs and Communications of the Department of Agrarian Reform

Barua-Yap is a former Secretary General of the House of Representative where she gained experience for her career in public service.

She was the first woman to occupy the position and got re-elected in the 15th and 16th Congress.

Her career in the legislative body began from the Congressional Staff and the House Secretariat.

She served as Chief of Staff of the Minority Leader in the 8th Congress, the Majority Leader in the 10th and 11th Congress, and as a Director of the Committee on Rules in the 12th, 13th and the first regular session of the 14th Congress.

Barua-Yap graduated Cum Laude with a degree in English and Comparative Literature, earned a law degree and a Doctorate in Public Administration from the University of the Philippines.