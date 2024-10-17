Marcos thanks Israel for keeping Pinoys safe

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has expressed his gratitude to Israel President Isaac Herzog for keeping Filipinos in Israel safe amid conflicts in the region.

Marcos spoke to the Israeli leader on the telephone on Wednesday.

“I wish to express our gratitude to Israel for the care and support extended to Filipinos working and living in your country,” he said.

“Israel’s swift assistance in ensuring their safety, especially during these challenging times, means a great deal to us,” he added.

Currently, tensions are high in the Middle East as Israel conflicts with Lebanon and Iran.

The government earlier called for Filipinos in the area to avail the government’s repatriation program before an all-out war breaks out in the region.

According to the government, there are around 30,000 Filipinos in Israel.

Meanwhile, Marcos said Israel remains one of the Philippines' trusted bilateral partners in the Middle East with a historic friendship that predates the establishment of Israel.

“We remain hopeful for a swift path to peace, and together, may we continue to build on the strong bonds between our nations,” he said.