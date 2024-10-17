Liam Payne face legal issues before fatal fall

One Direction member Liam Payne has tragically passed away after falling from the third-floor balcony of CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, 16 October. He was 31.

As reported by Reuters, the police said they were called to the hotel, located in the capital’s Palermo neighborhood, where they were notified of an “aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol.”

In a statement, the hotel manager said he heard a loud noise at the back of the hotel. When police arrived, they found that a man had fallen over the balcony from his room.

“When he is conscious, he is destroying the entire room,” another worker said on a phone call to the police.

The Policía Federal Argentina is further investigating the cause of his death. Payne’s body has also been sent for autopsy.

The singer’s most recent girlfriend, Katie Cassidy, was seen holidaying with Payne in Buenos Aires. She left the country two days before Payne’s fatal hotel fall.