Lady Blazers hot on Super League playoff ticket

College of Saint Benilde battles San Sebastian College-Recoletos to book a ticket into the next round of the 2024 Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-season Championship today at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Action in the crucial Pool D match erupts at 11:30 a.m. to fire off a busy four-game closing playdate of the elimination round.

The Lady Blazers aim to become the lone National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) squad to advance in the next phase, dominated by University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) squads.

The reigning NCAA three-peat champion shocked fancied Adamson University in straight sets, 25-13, 25-22, 25-19, last Wednesday for a 1-1 win-loss record in the tournament backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, GCash, Chery Tiggo, F2 Logistics, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner, R and B Milk Tea and Summit Water.

Another win will propel Saint Benilde to the playoffs, joining pool leader Far Eastern University.

“We’ll keep on fighting and play our game. As coach (Jerry Yee), would always say, stick to the game plan,” Lady Blazers winger Mary Grace Borromeo said.

Borromeo, who came from the Adamson program, unleashed a barrage of hits including seven in the third set to finish with 10 points in a statement win over her former team.

Aside from Borromeo, Yee will also pin his hopes on Rhea Densing, Wielyn Estoque, Zamantha Nolasco and veteran winger Mycah Go to bring down San Sebastian, which remains winless in two starts.