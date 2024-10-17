It’s the ‘journey’ that counts

Runners — even just strollers, actually — know quite well that sizing and fit are important. If you get it wrong, you will feel the pain.

But for global athletic brand New Balance, through the latest installation to its Run Your Way campaign, there is really no one-size-fits-all approach to running — whether for fitness, fun, or mental well-being.

There’s no right way to run, only your way.

Running is often viewed through the lens of competition — fast times, distance goals and the relentless pursuit of improvement. While these aspects have their place, this campaign shifts the focus to inclusivity and self-empowerment. Whether someone is running to maintain fitness, manage stress, or simply for fun, all runners are celebrated equally.