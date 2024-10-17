It’s the ‘journey’ that counts

Runners — even just strollers, actually — know quite well that sizing and fit are important. If you get it wrong, you will feel the pain.
But for global athletic brand New Balance, through the latest installation to its Run Your Way campaign, there is really no one-size-fits-all approach to running — whether for fitness, fun, or mental well-being.
There’s no right way to run, only your way.
Running is often viewed through the lens of competition — fast times, distance goals and the relentless pursuit of improvement. While these aspects have their place, this campaign shifts the focus to inclusivity and self-empowerment. Whether someone is running to maintain fitness, manage stress, or simply for fun, all runners are celebrated equally.
With Run Your Way, New Balance aims to break down barriers to entry, removing the pressure of comparison. It speaks to beginners who may feel intimidated by the culture of speed or distance, as well as seasoned athletes who find joy in setting their own pace. At its core, this initiative reminds everyone that running should be an expression of personal freedom, not conformity.
New Balance is renowned for its extensive lineup of running shoes, championed not only for their unmatched comfort and durability but also for catering to runners of all kinds — even those with flat feet or arch issues. From the first-time jogger to the seasoned marathoner, the goal is to ensure that every runner feels confident and ready to hit the ground running.