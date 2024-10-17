INTRAMUROS RIVALRY: Mapua seeks to tighten grip on 2nd spot

Games today:

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

12 p.m. — San Beda vs Perpetual

2:30 p.m. — Mapua vs Letran

Mapua University will be aiming to fortify its hold of the second spot when it goes up against Letran College today in Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s basketball tournament.

The “Battle of Intramuros” will commence at 2:30 p.m. at the Filoil EcoOil Centre as the Cardinals look to re-assert their mastery of the Knights after their 77-62 win in the first round last 20 September.

Mapua, which holds a 8-3 win-loss record, is currently on a two-game winning streak and is coming off an 82-79 win over Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) last Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Knights are tied at fourth place with host Lyceum of the Philippines University with 6-5 record and lost 61-71 to University of Perpetual Help System Dalta last Sunday.

To make matters worse, Letran’s top rookie Jimboy Estrada, who averaged 15.36 points alongside 7.45 rebounds, 5.36 assists and 1.0 blocks in 11 games, won’t be playing due to a one-game suspension after he got slapped with a technical foul for showing unsportsmanlike behavior in front of the referee.

Before both sides clash, the Altas will take on San Beda University at 12 p.m. to open the explosive double-header.

After a big win over the Knights, Christian Pagaran said they need to be focused from start to finish if they want to stay in the hunt for a Final Four slot, especially against the Red Lions, who occupy the third spot with a 7-4 record.

Perpetual is currently tied with EAC at sixth place with identical 5-6 cards.

“We always told ourselves to hold onto our possession, especially if we’re ahead. We can’t get distracted,” said Pagaran, who had 19 points, five rebounds and two assists against Letran.

“What is important is that we win.”

Still, Mapua will be the center of attention for this game day.

Against the Generals, the Cardinals saw three key players wind up in double digits.

Reigning Most Valuable Player Clint Escamis dropped 23 points, six rebounds and two assists while Chris Hubilla and Marc Cuenco had 16 points each for Mapua.

Despite the Cardinals’ superb record in the NCAA, head coach Randy Alcantara said they have to be focused against a Letran side which is eager to bounce back.

He also emphasized the importance of recovery time to make sure everybody will be in peak condition.

“We take it one game at a time. On Friday, we focus on Letran,” Alcantara said.

“What is important is that the boys’ legs and minds are refreshed.”

As for Letran head coach Allen Ricardo, they need to regroup and be selfless again to make up for the absence of Estrada.

Veterans Kevin Santos, Deo Cuajao, Kobe Monje and Pao Javillonar, who is their second-best scorer with an average of 11.38 points, are expected to be the leaders for the Knights against the Cardinals.

“They need to step up. This is a collective effort since we have a next-man-up mentality,” Ricardo said.

“As a coach, I believe in the abilities of the boys to overcome the challenges and I hope the fans are patient with us.”