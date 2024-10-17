Foreign sex tourists collared

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) is set to deport two foreign pedophiles classified as undesirable immigrants.

According to BI commissioner Joel Anthony Viado, the aliens were apprehended during separate operations conducted by the BI Fugitive Search Unit (BI-FSU) in Pampanga and Taguig.

Viado said that they would be immediately deported and placed on the BI blacklist, prohibiting their reentry into the country.

Last 16 October, BI-FSU operatives arrested 76-year-old American pedophile Joseph John Graham at Clark International Airport in Angeles City, Pampanga. Graham is wanted in the United States on 55 counts of child pornography.

Authorities discovered numerous child sex abuse materials, including nude photos of Filipino children as young as three, on Graham’s mobile phone. Graham is a frequent visitor to the Philippines.

Graham will face a deportation charge with the BI but will remain in the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation while additional charges are investigated.

On the same day, a BI immigration officer at the SM Aura office in Taguig intercepted 50-year-old British national Ryan Ashley, who was attempting to extend his tourist visa. Ashley is a registered sexual offender convicted of multiple sexual offenses, including indecent assault on children, in the UK.