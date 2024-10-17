Fancy the dandy

The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced on 10 October that the theme for its Costume Institute show in 2025 will showcase crisp Black tailoring throughout history.

For the first time in the history of the Costume Institute, the 2025 MET Gala will exclusively feature menswear in its annual exhibit benefit, titled Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

It is also a first for the show Curator in Charge, Andrew Bolton, to involve a guest curator, Monica Miller, a professor and chair of the Africana Studies at Barnard College.

According to the Costume Institute, their Spring show is heavily influenced by Miller’s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.

The exhibit aims to bring its visitors on a journey to discover different figures of the Black dandy, beginning with its earliest depictions in 18th-century art continuing to modern-day representations across a wide range of mediums, such as clothing, paintings, photographs and film.

The Costume Institute said that it plans to offer a narrative that presents history and description of Black dandyism “as a discrete phenomenon that reflects broader issues of power and race in the Black diaspora.”

“Dandy” is a term usually used to describe a man who is passionate about style and sees it as a discipline.

Dandyism, on the other hand, was initially imposed on Black men during the 18th-century Europe when a trend of consumerism during the Atlantic slave trade emerged, creating fashionably dressed servants.

Historically, dandyism was an opportunity for Black men to use clothing and gesture to make their given identities their own, while also representing political and social implications of their time.