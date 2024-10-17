Enjoying Sorsogon’s Kasanggayahan Festival

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos visited the province of Sorsogon on Wednesday to participate in the Kasanggayahan Festival.

According to the Tourism Promotions Board, the Kasanggayahan Festival is the largest celebration for the whole province of Sorsogon as it commemorates the declaration of Sorsogon as a province. The term “kasanggayahan” means prosperity.

The First Lady witnessed a series of performances by dancers representing different provinces at the Sorsogon Sports Arena.

“It was such a joy to be part of this year’s Kasanggayahan Festival in the beautiful province of Sorsogon,” Marcos said.

“What made it even more special were the amazing performances from neighboring provinces, bringing everyone closer together in celebration,” she added.

Liza also visited the Siram Sorsogon EATsperience where she checked out the various products the province produces.

From pili nuts to the local cuisine and handcrafted bags, the First Lady had a fun time, especially when she met the people behind Sorsogon’s products.

“I had an absolute blast discovering all the delicious flavors that Sorsogon has to offer,” she said.

“From traditional dishes to creative and new food products, every booth was a celebration of the province’s vibrant culture. It was a true EATsperience of diversity, creativity and local pride,” she said.

Marcos was accompanied by Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero, a former governor of the province and other local officials.