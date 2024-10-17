DSWD affirms 4Ps beneficiaries as priority for livelihood program

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reiterated on Thursday that the agency provides a holistic approach to address the needs of Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries, emphasizing they are also priority recipients of the agency’s livelihood program.

“Kasama doon sa holistic approach na ginagawa ng Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program ay ang pagtingin din na mabigyan ng livelihood yung ating mga beneficiaries,” 4Ps Social Marketing Division Chief (DC) Marie Grace Ponce said.

According to SMD Chief Ponce, 4Ps households are also eligible beneficiaries of the DSWD’s Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP), which prioritizes extending livelihood assistance to the poor, marginalized, and disadvantaged communities to improve their socio-economic conditions.

“Hindi lamang puhunan, meron din tayong skills enhancement at meron din yung mina-match natin sila sa mga available na trabaho doon sa kani-kanilang lugar,” the SMD chief pointed out.

These services are offered under SLP’s two tracks—the Micro-Enterprise Development (MD), aimed at individuals interested in entrepreneurship; and the Employment Facilitation (EF), which is designed to help qualified beneficiaries secure employment.

SMD Chief Ponce said the DSWD has also tapped other government agencies to provide their technical expertise to help the 4Ps beneficiaries with their entrepreneurial aspirations.

“Katuwang natin sa pagbibigay ng oportunidad ay hindi lang ang SLP ng DSWD, kundi ang TESDA [Technical Education and Skills Development Authority] at DOLE [Department of Labor and Employment],” SMD Chief Ponce explained.

The DSWD has actively formalized agreements with the said agencies, which allow them to assist the 4Ps beneficiaries with appropriate technical education and skills development to pursue viable livelihood and employment opportunities, according to SMD Chief Ponce.

From January to September 2024, more than 35,000 beneficiaries of 4Ps have been provided assistance by the SLP.



Launched in 2008 and institutionalized by Republic Act No. 11310 in 2019, the 4Ps is the national poverty reduction strategy and human capital investment program that provides conditional cash transfers to poor households for a maximum period of seven years to improve their children’s health, nutrition, and education.

Each household beneficiary receives P750 per month for health; P300 per child in the elementary level, Php500 per child in junior high school, and P700 per child in senior high school for education, with a maximum of three children per household for 10 months in a school year; and a monthly rice subsidy of P600 for active and compliant households.