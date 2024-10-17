Driver nabbed, 1.7 grams 'shabu' seized

Batac City, Ilocos Norte—A 44-year-old driver was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Brgy. Tabug, Batac City, a barangay previously declared drug-cleared.

The suspect, listed as a high-value individual (HVI) on the PDEA’s target list, is a resident of Batac City.

The operation, led by personnel from Batac City Police Station (CPS) in Wednesday in coordination with PIU INPPO, PDEA-INPO, and the Maritime Group, was conducted from 9:40 AM to 10:40 AM. It resulted in the confiscation of 1.7 grams of suspected shabu valued at P11,560.00.

Along with the illegal drugs, authorities recovered buy-bust money, a mobile phone, a motorcycle, and several personal identification cards. The inventory and markings of the seized items were completed on-site in the presence of the suspect and mandatory witnesses.

The arrest is part of ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to curb illegal drug activities in Ilocos Norte, even in areas already declared drug-cleared. The suspect is currently in custody and will face charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.