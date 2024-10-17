DoJ: No one spared over unsolved extrajudicial killings probe

Department of Justice (DoJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla yesterday said even former President Rodrigo Duterte will not be spared in the reinvestigation of unsolved killings that took place under his administration.

In a statement, the DoJ chief stressed that the agency will not let go of the cold cases because the families who died yearned for justice, adding that there are people who are willing to testify and give evidence to revive the cases.

He added there will be no sacred cows as there shall be no exemptions because what is important is that a person who committed a crime must pay for it.

“I really think that people's peace of mind about attaining justice is the most important thing in our society. As long as the justice is not attained those who got killed will be restless, thus the investigation will be continuing even if the case got cold because the important thing is to revive it,” said Remulla.

Remulla also said he met with National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) director Jaime Santiago and PNP-CIDG acting chief PBGen. Nicolas Torre in a case conference earlier in the day.

The statement of Remulla was issued after Malacanang expressed support in the reinvestigation of cold cases of killings related to the drug war during the Duterte administration.

"The reopening of the investigations of the high killings related to the war on drugs should indicate that the Marcos administration places the highest importance on the fair dispensation of justice and on the universal observance of the rule of law in the country," said Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin.