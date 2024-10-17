DoJ deploys Guo probe team to Kuala Lumpur

Department of Justice (DoJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said Thursday he plans to send an investigation team to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to determine how dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo and others fled the country.

Remulla said he discussed the matter with Senator Risa Hontiveros and believes a team should be sent to Malaysia “to follow up on the origin of the aircraft that brought Alice Guo to Kuala Lumpur.”

“There are some questions and follow-up questions which could result in finding out the facts” and that “not everything can be done here,” said the DoJ chief.

Remulla said the team should be sent to Kuala Lumpur “as soon as possible.”

He also mentioned that the flight out of the country has “national security implications.”

“If someone managed to slip out of the Philippines going to another country and we cannot trace where it came from, we have to find out,” Remulla said.

He added that he doubts Guo escaped by boat and wants to know the “means of transportation” she used.

“We don’t know yet,” Remulla said. “We’re being patient here. We are not stopping and also we don’t want to jump into conclusions.”

The DoJ chief also said that the identity of the aircraft used to leave the country and bring Guo and her party to Kuala Lumpur should be identified.