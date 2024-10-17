Disaster preparedness highlights APMCDRR ’24

As the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR) 2024 concludes, several questions linger, one of which is: Is the Philippines prepared for the “Big One” or for any future disasters?

Department of Science and Technology (DoST) Secretary Dr. Renato Solidum Jr. threw the question back to the media, stressing that preparedness must begin with individual emergency awareness, then extend to families and communities, with government support playing a supplemental role post-disaster.

Solidum revealed that DoST’s structural study of buildings and infrastructure in Metro Manila found that 10 to 13 percent are not disaster-resilient, as some were built before the Building Code was amended in 1992.

In response to the growing urgency to address disaster risks, experts are calling for an enhanced integration of disaster risk reduction strategies in urban and infrastructure planning.

Meanwhile, risk evaluation requires a collaborative, transdisciplinary effort that involves local governments, the private sector, and research institutions. This must account for geographical, geological, and socio-economic conditions, with outputs reflected in spatial and infrastructure planning.

Financial support

During the closing press conference, Department of Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga said financial assistance for climate change mitigation remains the most critical form of support the Philippines requires from the international community.

She highlighted the urgent need for global collaboration to help the country adapt to and mitigate the impacts of climate change, particularly in light of increasing climate risks.

A study conducted by the DoST revealed projections based on the climate from 1971 to 2000. These projections showed that by 2020, some provinces could experience temperature increases of 1.0°C, meaning a baseline temperature of 27.8°C could rise to 28.8°C.