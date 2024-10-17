DepEd seeks private sector support

Education Secretary Sonny Angara sought the support of the private sector to help bridge important gaps in the education sector.

“With your support, we can transform this massive system into a force for positive change. I hope you join me not just in my first 100 days, but also in hundreds more to come. DepEd [Department of Education] may be the largest, but with partners like you, we’re certainly not the loneliest,” Angara said during a luncheon meeting hosted by the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines on Wednesday.

Angara noted that DepEd is keen to collaborate with private organizations, particularly in areas such as laptops, resources, electrification, educational technology, infrastructures, and support for children with special needs.

“The private sector has always been our accountability partner. In a cycle of leadership changes, they help ensure that programs continue,” he said.