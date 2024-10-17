Denim store goes next-gen

A sleek and new Levi’s has reopened at SM Makati.
The global denim brand’s revamped store is part of the rollout of its next-gen store concept. Levi’s SM Makati is the first shop-in-shop channel in the country to embrace the updated format, which integrates cutting-edge design elements that reflect the brand’s heritage and style, with a focus on an enhanced customer experience.
“SLI wants to continually upgrade Levi’s in different SM channels to bring better and more exciting store experiences for our customers through the Next-Gen store concept,” said Jeffrey Lo, senior vice president and business unit head of Signature Lines Inc., operator of Levi’s stores in SM properties.
The revamped store stands out within the SM Store premises with advanced digital features, displays of Levi’s merchandise and the tailor shop that will feature an artist who can customize any Levi’s piece. The hub also lets customers personalize denim pieces by adding patches and embroidery.
Lo said the company aims to expand more of the Levi’s next-gen format to other strategic SM locations in the future.
Shoppers can now visit the newly renovated Levi’s store on the second floor of SM Makati inside the SM Store.
SMAC holders get a second item at 40 percent off upon purchase of one regular-priced item from 18 to 20 October, 25 to 27 October and 1 to 3 November at Levi’s SM Makati and Levi’s in all SM Stores.