Denim store goes next-gen

The revamped store stands out within the SM Store premises with advanced digital features, displays of Levi’s merchandise and the tailor shop that will feature an artist who can customize any Levi’s piece. The hub also lets customers personalize denim pieces by adding patches and embroidery.

Lo said the company aims to expand more of the Levi’s next-gen format to other strategic SM locations in the future.

Shoppers can now visit the newly renovated Levi’s store on the second floor of SM Makati inside the SM Store.

SMAC holders get a second item at 40 percent off upon purchase of one regular-priced item from 18 to 20 October, 25 to 27 October and 1 to 3 November at Levi’s SM Makati and Levi’s in all SM Stores.