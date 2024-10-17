DD eyes bigger forex earnings

DoubleDragon Corp., the real estate company led by tycoons Edgar “Injap” Sia II and Tony Tan Caktiong, expects to generate $471 million, or about P27.2 billion, in foreign currency revenues from its Hotel101 overseas projects.

In a stock exchange filing on Thursday, the company attributed its optimism partly to the issuance of the second batch of Golden Visas to Hotel101-Madrid unit owners in less than 60 days.

“This achievement is anticipated to significantly boost Hotel101 Global’s unit sales revenue from buyers worldwide,” DoubleDragon said.

The Hotel101-Madrid project, which is scheduled for completion by the last quarter of 2025, is expected to generate P8.8 billion in condotel sales revenue alone.

Asset-light model

The hotel’s asset-light model, which features uniform room types across its ecosystem with about 500 rooms per site, allows DoubleDragon to benefit twice — first through pre-selling units, and later from recurring revenues once hotel operations begin.

According to DoubleDragon, Hotel101 adopts dynamic pricing on its room rates via the Hotel101 Global App. Prices move up and down based on real-time supply and demand, providing flexible options for guests.

The company envisions Hotel101 Global Pte. Ltd. expanding to 500,000 rooms globally by 2040, making the homegrown Filipino brand one of the top five global hotel groups operating in over 101 countries.

By 2050, DoubleDragon aims to deliver a total of one million hotel rooms worldwide.