DANIELLA-MAZING: Uy outlasts Avaricio, seals dramatic 2-shot victory

MURCIA, Negros Occidental — Daniella Uy showcased her nerves of steel as she completed a riveting two-stroke win over Chanelle Avaricio in a dramatic final-round shootout to claim the ICTSI Bacolod Golf Challenge crown with a gutsy 68 here on Thursday.

In what became a gripping showdown, Uy nearly let slip her two-stroke edge with a costly double bogey on the par-4 15th, but she quickly regained her composure, delivering a clutch birdie on the next hole to re-take the lead.

She then held firm with steady pars over the last two holes to seal her victory with an eight-under 202 total to secure the top prize of P117,000.

Avaricio, who needed a birdie on the final hole to force a playoff, faltered with a three-putt miscue for bogey, carding a 70 to finish two shots behind at 204, earning P82,000.

“It was a roller-coaster round,” said Uy, reflecting on her performance.

“I bogeyed the first but bounced back with birdies. I also had several missed birdie chances, but I stayed focused.”

Despite the pressure, Uy said the excitement of the close battle kept her motivated.

“There was pressure, but it felt more like excitement since it was such a tight match. It gave me confidence to hit the pin and sink those birdies.”

This win marked Uy’s fifth career title, a follow-up to her breakthrough victory in 2021 and a trio of triumphs last year, matching Avaricio’s three-leg win in 2022 before both embarked on international campaigns.

Princess Superal stormed back with a solid 67 to claim third place at 208, taking home P65,000, while Velinda Castil and Jiwon Lee tied for fourth at 213. Castil shot a 72, while Lee struggled with a 74 in the penultimate leg of the 10-stage Ladies Philippine Golf Tour presented by Negros Electric and Power Corp.

Sarah Ababa, fresh off her win in Iloilo, stayed within striking distance despite a shaky front nine, but a triple bogey on the par-3 10th derailed her campaign.

She ended tied for sixth at 214 with Chihiro Ikeda and Florence Bisera, who shot 70 and 73, respectively.

BGCC Finance manager Cara Golez made waves by claiming low amateur honors with a 229 after a 77, finishing 19th overall.

The head-to-head duel between Uy and Avaricio captivated the tournament, producing one of the most intense finishes ever seen on the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.-organized tour. Both players displayed exceptional shot-making and mental toughness as they traded blows from tee to green, with each swing intensifying the pressure in a grueling battle for supremacy.

The decisive moment came on the 16th hole, where Uy sank a crucial birdie putt to regain the lead after her earlier misstep on the 15th.

Avaricio couldn’t answer back, and despite her best efforts, her bogey on the final hole cemented Uy’s triumph.

“This win means a lot to me. It will definitely boost my confidence as I head back to the Taiwan tour,” said Uy, whose eagle-spiked second-round 65 had tied her with Avaricio, who fired a tournament-best, bogey-free 63 to set up their thrilling final-round showdown.

Uy’s calm under pressure on the 16th proved to be the turning point that allowed her to seize control and claim her latest victory, reaffirming her status as one of the LPGT’s premier talents.