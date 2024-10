LATEST

CHRISTMAS AROUND THE WORLD

LOOK: SBMA Chairman and Administrator Eduardo Jose L. Aliño, members of the Board, and Subic Bay Yacht Club (SBYC) Commodore Rodolfo V. Soriano Jr. during the Christmas lighting ceremony at the SBYC strip on Wednesday evening. This year's theme will be "CHRISTMAS AROUND THE WORLD" which aims to showcase and appreciate what the other countries do and have done during this season.