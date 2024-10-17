Cardel out as Terrafirma coach

Johnedel Cardel’s era with Terrafirma is now ever.

After six seasons at the helm, the Dyip let go of its head coach following yet another dismal exit in the Philippine Basketball Association Governors’ Cup.

Multiple reports have it that Cardel was already given the pink slip with his assistant, Raymond Tiongco, set to replace him.

Team manager Ronald Tubid is also set to join the coaching staff as he will be replaced by AC Valdemor.

Daily Tribune tried but couldn’t reach Terrafirma governor Bobby Rosales for comment.

After taking over in 2018, Cardel struggled to make an impact as the Dyip piled a record of 32 wins and 114 losses — his best performance coming in the recent Philippine Cup in which they made a rare quarterfinal appearance.

In the Governors’ Cup, Terrafirma had another forgettable performance, finishing with only one win in nine games despite the presence of veterans Christian Standhardinger and Stanley Pringle as well as rising stars Juami Tiongson, Louie Sangalang and Brent Paraiso.