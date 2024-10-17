SUBSCRIBE NOW
Carbon-neutral container arrives at ICTSI Argentina

TecPlata’s carbon-neutral port logistics initiative not only sets a new standard across the industry but also demonstrates the company’s dedication to fostering a greener future
Photo courtesy of ICTSI
The Argentinian subsidiary of the International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI), TecPlata has reported the arrival of the first carbon-neutral container, considered by the TecPlata as a new milestone for its operation.

Being carbon neutral means removing harmful emissions from the earth’s atmosphere.

According to a statement on Thursday by the ICTSI, TecPlata’s latest achievement marks a significant step forward in the company’s commitment to sustainability, reinforcing its position as a leader in innovative logistics solutions.

Through the collaboration with Petrocuyo, LOGIN and Carbon+, TecPlata successfully implemented practices that prioritize environmental responsibility while ensuring operational efficiency.

Green equipment

TecPlata’s carbon-neutral port logistics initiative not only sets a new standard across the industry but also demonstrates the company’s dedication to fostering a greener future.

“As the first Argentine port to achieve carbon neutrality, TecPlata is committed to driving sustainable practices in the logistics sector and generating a meaningful impact on the environment,” the statement read.

TecPlata S.A. was granted a 30-year concession in October 2008 to build and operate an all-purpose port terminal in the greater Buenos Aires by the Consorcio de Gestion del Puerto La Plata.

Built with an investment of $450 million, TecPlata is Argentina’s most modern container terminal with an initial capacity of 450,000 twenty-foot equivalent units and capable of extending up to 1 million TEUs in the second phase.

