BoC launches Compendium on Basic Customs Administrative Remedies book



The Bureau of Customs (BOC) launched the book Compendium on Basic Customs Administrative Remedies, simplifying complex customs laws and procedures and serving as a fundamental resource for customs professionals, legal practitioners, traders, and stakeholders involved in the customs process.

Authored by Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio, Collector VI, and Chief of Staff Atty. Marlon Agaceta, and Legal Service Director Atty. Tristan Armando F. Langcay III, the book was launched Wednesday in the Office of the Commissioner (OCOM) Conference Room led by Dr. Girlie Jacala, Vice President of Central Bookstore Inc.

As she said in her remarks, "I would like to express gratitude to our dedicated authors, whose expertise shined through every chapter; their commitment to clarity and practical application has resulted in a work that is not only informative but also invaluable to anyone involved in the customs process."

According to the BoC, the "Compendium on Basic Customs Administrative Remedies" is a useful resource for individuals navigating the complexities of customs laws because it offers thorough explanations of provisions of the Tariff and Customs Code of the Philippines (TCCP), the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA), international agreements and conventions, Customs Administrative Orders, Customs Memorandum Orders, and pertinent Court of Tax Appeals and Supreme Court decisions. It also addresses important issues regarding customs valuation, tariff classification, assessment, and other customs matters.



In order to achieve the BoC's objective of increasing efficiency and fostering public trust, Commissioner Rubio highlighted the importance of the book, stating, "We hope that this compilation will not only be a useful guide but also encourage a culture of ongoing learning and cooperation among customs professionals and stakeholders." Additionally, he also emphasized the value of openness and honesty, pointing out that the book showcases the writers' vast backgrounds in customs administration.



After the publishing of the "Compendium on Customs Disposal Processes" in February 2024, which streamlines customs disposal operations and has grown to be a vital resource for customs officers, policymakers, and academics, this is the second significant publication authored by the same group of BOC professionals. These publications highlight the BOC's commitment to developing useful and educational resources that support the agency's stakeholders in navigating the constantly changing regulatory landscape.



It is anticipated that a larger audience of legal and business professionals would be able to access copies of the Compendium on Basic Customs Administrative Remedies through Central Bookstore and the Office of the Commissioner.