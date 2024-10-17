Biñan boosts semifinal drive

Biñan Tatak Gel romped past ICC Negros, 25-16, 25-16, 26-24, to widen the gap from its pursuers for the coveted fourth spot in the Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association (MPVA) Season 1 women’s volleyball tournament late Wednesday at the Alonte Sports Arena.

Buoyed by a wild home crowd, the Volley Angels dominated the first two sets and held on just enough in the extended third behind Erika Jin Deloria’s 19 points.

Deloria fired 18 attacks and had one service ace as Biñan improved to 9-5 to tighten its hold of the fourth and last semifinal spot in in this nine-team event founded by former Senator Manny Pacquiao.

She drew ample support from Shane Carmona and Chreizel Aguilar with 11 and 10 points, respectively, heading into another homestand against Caloocan on Tuesday to shore up their semifinal bid.

Biñan’s three-set win against Negros mirrored its 25-14, 25-17, 25-22 triumph over the Valenzuela Classy the other day also at home.

With this, the Volley Angels have created comfortable separation from San Juan Lady Knights (6-7) and AM Caloocan Air Force (5-7) entering the final stretch of the two-round MPVA backed by Extreme One-Stop Shop Appliances, ASICS, Mikasa and Gerflor with MPTV and Outcomm as broadcast partners.

In the other game, San Juan scooped up a big 25-9, 25-11, 19-25, 15-25, 15-10 win over Valenzuela to stay in the thick of the playoff race.

Gregchelle Grace Cabadin and Chamberlaine Cuñada combined with 15 and 13 points, respectively, as the Lady Knights regrouped from wasting a 2-0 lead to escape in the fifth set.

It’s a complete opposite of San Juan’s comeback win from two sets down against Negros, 22-25, 23-25, 26-24, 25-14, 15-12, the other day also in Biñan.

Javen Sabas and Abegail Nuval fired 14 points each for Valenzuela (2-10) while Christa Lynn Collado had nine for Negros (4-9) as both teams fell farther from the Final Four race of the upstart league organized by the Volleyball Masters of the Philippines.