Bato advised vs leading drug war investigation

To Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero, it would be better if Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa did not preside over an investigation involving himself and Senator Christopher “Bong” Go to avoid allegations of bias and partiality.

In an interview in Sorsogon City on Thursday, Escudero said he had talked to Dela Rosa about the matter.

“We will face that in the coming days. I will consult other members, although I already spoke with Senator Bato and I told him that for any investigation about him and Senator Go, it’s better that they wouldn’t lead that committee so there would be no allegation that it is personal, impartial, and unfair,” Escudero told the reporters.

In a radio interview on Thursday, Senator Risa Hontiveros said the Committee of the Whole in the upper chamber should handle the inquiry against former president Rodrigo Duterte.

“I will propose to the Senate leadership to have a Senate Committee of the Whole where the entire Senate will investigate the war on drugs of the previous administration,” she said.

Given that Dela Rosa and Go are close allies of Duterte, Hontiveros said it would be a better option for the Senate Committee of the Whole, presided over by the Senate president, to conduct the probe.

“Because through the Senate Committee of the Whole, I am expecting that the victim-survivors of the war on drugs would be more assured and more encouraged to join and testify,” Hontiveros pointed out.