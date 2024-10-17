Baguio tourism chief launches organic waste-to-compost initiative



BAGUIO CITY—Baguio Tourism Council (BTC) Gladys Vergara is pushing for a barangay-based project designed to transform organic waste into rich, eco-friendly compost.



Vergara said this project is called the "Greensoil Venture" initiative. She explained that it aims to provide Filipino households with a practical solution for converting organic waste into valuable compost fertilizer while creating livelihood opportunities for local communities.



According to Vergara, the "Greensoil Venture" is not just an environmental project but an innovative approach to sustainable living. “This eco-friendly initiative empowers households to convert biodegradable waste into high-quality organic fertilizer, turning everyday waste into a valuable resource,” she said.



She stressed that while promoting responsible waste management and at the same time encouraging households to find a sustainable way to enrich their gardens, they can also contribute to the worldwide effort of reducing environmental footprint in their own way.



The "Greensoil Venture" project also offers economic benefits to participating households. Vergara noted that families can generate additional income by selling their finished compost, creating opportunities for economic empowerment within the community. The BTC chief said that households can contribute to both environmental conservation and their own economic growth.



Vergara urged barangays across the city to embrace the "greensoil venture." She reiterated that the initiative has the potential to become a vital source of economic support for families while also contributing to the fight against climate change.