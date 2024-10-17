Baguio ties with Fil-Am Chamber of Commerce to boost tourism, economy

BAGUIO CITY—The Baguio Tourism Council (BTC) disclosed that there will be a series of consultations with the Fil-Am Chamber of Commerce based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA, starting October 17, 2024.



Said discussions will focus on potential collaborations and opportunities for growth. According to BTC Chairperson Gladys Vergara, this engagement marks the beginning of broader consultations with various tourism stakeholders and key sectors driving Baguio’s economy. The meetings are part of efforts to explore economic and cultural partnerships that will further enhance the city’s global reach.

Baguio City Tourism Officer Aloysius Mapalo said the visiting US delegation’s discussions with local stakeholders will lay the groundwork for a potential Sister City relationship between Baguio and Colorado Springs.

The delegation will also meet with Baguio City Mayor Benjie Magalong, BTC co-chair, and other city officials who oversee the Sister City Council to discuss forging ties between Baguio and Greenwood Village, Colorado—a city known for its large Filipino community.

Vergara welcomed the prospect of establishing a Sister City partnership with Greenwood Village, highlighting the potential for deeper cooperation in tourism, trade, and cultural exchange. “A Sister City relationship with Greenwood Village presents exciting opportunities for Baguio. It will open new avenues for growth in tourism and trade while fostering cultural connections that will benefit both cities,” she said.

She also emphasized that Baguio’s expanding network of Sister City partnerships is a testament to the city’s increasing prominence on the international stage. “This collaboration will not only strengthen our ties with Filipino communities abroad but will also help drive mutually beneficial progress for both cities, she stressed.

The consultation meetings will continue in the coming days, providing a platform for key stakeholders to explore areas of mutual interest.