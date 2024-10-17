Ayala Corp., SM Group sustainability flag bearers

The Ayala Corp. and the SM Group were at the forefront of ongoing sustainability projects and community-centered initiatives, frequently playing a significant role in disaster response efforts.

Their involvement underscores the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors in enhancing resilience against disasters.

For the 2024 leg of the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction, representatives from the private sector joined government agencies in discussions about disaster preparedness.

During a panel discussion on the third day of the APMCDRR, SM Supermalls vice president Liza Silerio emphasized that all mall structures built by SM comply with the Philippines’ building code.

A member of the audience curiously asked, “Are SM Malls built to withstand a mega quake?”

Silerio highlighted that the mall’s structural designs incorporate a higher level of code standards to ensure the safety and comfort of mall-goers and employees.

“We have come up of resilient designs, especially when there is a hazard in a location. Before you even construct you need to look at that, the historical cycles. That is all considered in designing a mall,” Silerio stated.

By prioritizing safety and compliance with building codes, companies like SM Supermalls contribute to the overall preparedness of communities against potential disasters, reflecting a growing awareness in the private sector about the need for disaster-resilient infrastructure. SM, in partnership with the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and homegrown innovation projects like Project NOAH, helps safeguard lives and minimize damage during emergencies.