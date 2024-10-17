Asian MMA chief lauds Manila Open

The head of the Asian federation for mixed martial arts gave a stamp of approval to the country’s successful hosting of the Manila Open that wrapped up on Wednesday night at Marriott Manila in Pasay City.

“Is it through your commitment that we’re able to deliver such a remarkable successful event,” Asian MMA Association president Gordon Tang told Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino during the thanksgiving dinner for the three-day event that featured the best amateur MMA fighters in Asia.

“I would like to congratulate all the athletes, coaches, referees and hardworking staff as we are excited about the ongoing development of MMA in Asia and beyond,” added Tang, also vice president of the Olympic Council of Asia who expressed gratitude to the 9 Dynasty Group for hosting the event.

“We offer our heartfelt thanks to NMMAPP president Abraham Tolentino and secretary-general Alvin Aguilar and to the 9 Dynasty Group for the unwavering support,” added the business magnate Tang, who also heads the Cambodia sailing association.

Tolentino heads the newly-formed Nasyonal MMA Pederasyon ng Pilipinas (NMMAPP), which carries the moniker Pilipinas MMA, the governing body for amateur MMA sport in the country.