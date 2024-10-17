Photos

APMCDRR CONCLUDES POWERFULLY

LOOK: Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General (SRSG) for Disaster Risk Reduction and Head of UNDRR, Kamal Kishore, and Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga held the closing press conference of the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR), as Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro, Department of Science and Technology Secretary Renato Solidum Jr., and delegates from across the Asia-Pacific also concluded the event on Thursday, 17 October 2024, at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City. They expressed their appreciation for the youth's participation, the role of the media, and highlighted the importance of international financial support for disaster risk reduction efforts.