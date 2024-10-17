Aboitiz Cup draws huge field

DAVAO CITY — A total of 100 teams are expected to go all out to prove their mettle when the 2024 Aboitiz Football Cup kicks off on 26 October at the Tionko Football grounds here.

Aboitiz Cup technical director Ching delos Reyes said they expect a huge field composed of various teams in the grassroots, youth and open categories are expected to compete for pride and glory in this two-day tourney.

With barely a week more before the competition, Delos Reyes said the young teams will come from different cities from all over Mindanao.

“These teams are from the 18-year-old and under age brackets and some will be from the youth and the Open men’s and women’s,” Delos Reyes, also of the Davao South Regional Football Association, said during the Davao Sportswriters Association Forum at the SM City Davao on Thursday.

The football spectacle is hosted by Aboitiz InfraCapital and Apo Agua Infrastructura Inc., Aboitiz Foundation Inc., Davao-South Regional Football Association, Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines Inc. and RSA 1 Sports Group.

It is also supported by the Davao-based Aboitiz Power Davao Light and Power Corporation, Therma South Inc. and Hedcor.

Apo Agua Reputation Management manager Cloyd Masuding said the huge turnout is expected, especially since the prestigious event will be held for the first time in 24 years.

“We really have to expect more teams since this is the first time to be held in Davao City after 24 years,” said Masuding, adding that the winners of the Davao Leg will advance to the national finals next year.