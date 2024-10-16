Xavier rules ISSA chessfest

Xavier School continued its winning tradition as it ruled the Interscholastic Sports Association (ISSA) chess tournament over the weekend at Xavier School in San Juan City.

Lance Wentworth Chong bannered the squad that bagged the title in the High School Division B of this prestigious tourney that features the best athletes in Metro Manila.

Joining Chong in the winning team are Jacob Agcaoili, Sean Pio Angeles, Martyn Matthew Judd and Tristan Peter Wong.

The Xavier woodpushers also asserted their dominance to rule Division A.

Composing the victorious squad that is being mentored by International Chess Federation Arbiter Rolando Yutuc were Ivan Travis Cu, Jericho Winston Cu, Tyler Lim, Philip Gregory Pe and Ryan Gabriel Taguba.