Winless Depilo joins log jam halfway through Bacolod tilt

Rico Depilo made a dramatic case for his first-ever title on Wednesday after firing a spectacular 64 and joining the big names midway in the ICTSI Bacolod Golf Challenge.

Entering moving day, Depilo joins at the top spot at eight-under 132 seasoned pro Angelo Que (63) and rising star Aidric Chan (66).

Through that backdrop, Depilo’s emergence set the stage for a thrilling battle as the P2.5 million tournament being played at the Bacolod Golf and Country Club.

“My shots were steady, and my approach shots landed close to the hole, which helped me score six birdies. Hopefully, I can play like this again tomorrow (Thursday) so I will have a chance to win the championship,” said Depilo in Filipino.

“I didn’t expect to score this well, but I got lucky today, and it worked out in my favor. It was all just luck. Who knows, maybe I can do it again tomorrow.”

With just two strokes separating the top 10 players, the tournament is wide open.

Among those lurking behind the leaders is Kim Tae Soo, who fired the best round of the tournament with a 62 under preferred lies to sit at 133, alongside seasoned contenders like Jhonnel Ababa (65) and Reymon Jaraula (66).

Keanu Jahns has also positioned himself firmly in the hunt for a second career victory following his breakthrough win at Forest Hills last month.

Delivering a strong 65, he climbed into a tie for eighth place with a two-day total of 134, alongside Japan’s Ozeki Kakeru, who shot a 67, and Fidel Concepcion, who carded a 68.

Despite Depilo’s impressive play and solid history of contention, he has yet to claim a Philippine Golf Tour title, something that has eluded him throughout his career spanning over two decades.

Depilo, hailing from Davao, began his round with a perfect combination of skill and composure. He shot three birdies in a backside start, and his game never wavered throughout the round, maintaining consistency with three more birdies on the front nine to complete his bogey-free performance.

At 52 years old, Depilo has long been a staple of the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. organized circuit but has often struggled in the latter stages of tournaments, citing fatigue as a factor. He acknowledges that the third and final rounds are where he typically falters.

Depilo’s strong showing ties him at the top of the leaderboard with Que, who rebounded with a superb 63 after a lackluster opening round, and Chan, who carded a second consecutive 66.

Meanwhile, Jobim Carlos fired a 66 to tie Ira Alido and Tony Lascuña, who matched 68s, at 11th with 136s. Another stroke back at 137 are Russel Bautista, who rallied with a 65; Marvin Dumandan and Michael Bibat, who shot similar 67s; Daiya Suzuki, who put in a 68; Randy Garalde, who matched par 70; Tom Marcelo, who faltered with a 71; and erstwhile co-leader Albin Engino, who stumbled with a 72 after a 65.

Forty-four players made the cut at one-over 141, including Luis Bagtas (72), Junichi Katayama (69), Erwin Madrileño (72), Francis Mendez (69), Ryan Monsalve (72), Mars Pucay (70), Nilo Salahog (72), Kuresh Samanodi (70), Richard Sinfuego (71) and last week’s winner Zanieboy Gialon, who bounced back from a disastrous 74 with a bogey-free 67.